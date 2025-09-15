Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

ANZ has been hit with a record $240 million fine. These lessons should have been learned years ago

By Jeannie Marie Paterson, Professor of Law (consumer protections and credit law), The University of Melbourne
The need to better protect consumers was raised years ago in the banking royal commission. So why does it feel like we are back here again?The Conversation


© The Conversation -
