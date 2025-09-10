Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why journalists are reluctant to call Trump an authoritarian – and why that matters for democracy

By Karrin Vasby Anderson, Professor of Communication Studies, Colorado State University
Media framing shapes people’s understanding of the world. A political communication scholar says that journalistic outlets’ failure to call Donald Trump an authoritarian is a problem for democracy.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
