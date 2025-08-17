Images from Gaza have shocked the world – but the ‘spectacle of suffering’ is a double-edged sword
By Sara Oscar, Senior Lecturer, Visual Communication, School of Design, University of Technology Sydney
Cherine Fahd, Associate Professor Visual Communication, University of Technology Sydney
The power of the war photograph is that it won’t let you look away. And nowhere is this proving truer than in Gaza.
One recent example portrayed a skeletal boy, Muhammad Zakariya Ayyoub al-Matouq, held in his mother’s arms. Palestinian photographer Ahmed al-Arini captured the boy and his mother in the iconic pose of the Madonna and child.
Photographs coming out of Gaza since October 2023 have communicated the severity of…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, August 17, 2025