Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Images from Gaza have shocked the world – but the ‘spectacle of suffering’ is a double-edged sword

By Sara Oscar, Senior Lecturer, Visual Communication, School of Design, University of Technology Sydney
Cherine Fahd, Associate Professor Visual Communication, University of Technology Sydney
The power of the war photograph is that it won’t let you look away. And nowhere is this proving truer than in Gaza.

One recent example portrayed a skeletal boy, Muhammad Zakariya Ayyoub al-Matouq, held in his mother’s arms. Palestinian photographer Ahmed al-Arini captured the boy and his mother in the iconic pose of the Madonna and child.



Photographs coming out of Gaza since October 2023 have communicated the severity of…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ If AI takes most of our jobs, money as we know it will be over. What then?
~ ‘Several teachers didn’t believe in ADHD’: families speak about how students with disability are bullied and excluded
~ Quiz: can you pick a Victorian from a Queenslander? How our accents change from state to state
~ Australia has 120 health workforce policies. But with no national plan, we’re missing the big picture
~ Antibiotic use likely fuelled the rise of a ‘superbug’ in NZ – genomics offers a defence against the next threat
~ The African countries offering citizenship to diasporans
~ ‘Fixing’ neurodivergent kids misses the point — it’s the schools that need to change
~ Online reviews influence what we buy, but should they have that much power over our choices?
~ As negotiations on a global plastics treaty stall, cleanup efforts are more vital than ever
~ A film shares the challenges of the Vietnamese community in the Czech Republic
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter