Türkiye: Turkmen Risking Deportation Reported Missing

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Caption: Turkmen activists Alisher Sakhatov (left) and Abdulla Orusov (right). © 2025 THF (Berlin) – Two Turkmen dissident bloggers have been missing since July 24, 2025, when they were reportedly released from a Turkish deportation center, Human Rights Watch said today. Turkish authorities should ensure that the bloggers, Alisher Sakhatov and Abdulla Orusov, are not returned to Turkmenistan, where they would be at grave risk of torture and arbitrary imprisonment.Sakhatov and Orusov had been held in deportation centers since police arrested them on…


© Human Rights Watch -
