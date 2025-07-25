Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Fear of crime is a useful political tool, even if the data doesn’t back it up

By Emily Gray, Assistant Professor of Criminology, University of Warwick
Stephen Farrall, Professor of Criminology, University of Nottingham
“We’re actually facing, in many parts of our country, nothing short of societal collapse.” This was the dire warning from Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, in setting out his party’s goal of halving crime.

In an op-ed in the Daily Mail and a press conference, Farage framed Britain as a nation in…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
