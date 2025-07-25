Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Unlocking nature’s toolkit: how plant compounds may support cancer therapy

By Ahmed Elbediwy, Senior Lecturer in Clinical Biochemistry / Cancer Biology, Kingston University
Nadine Wehida, Lecturer in Genetics and Molecular Biology, Kingston University
Green tea and red wine may seem like simple dietary choices – but beneath the surface, they harbour compounds with remarkable medical potential. Scientists are uncovering how these everyday drinks might support cancer treatment, not by replacing conventional therapies like chemotherapy or radiotherapy, but by enhancing their effectiveness and reducing their side-effects.

The humble cup of green tea, first enjoyed in first-century China, has long been valued for its cultural significance and traditional health benefits. Tea has historically been used to combatThe Conversation


© The Conversation
