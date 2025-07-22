What the world can learn from Uruguay as the global housing crisis deepens
By Jennifer Duyne Barenstein, Senior Lecturer of Social Anthropology, Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zurich
Daniela Sanjinés, PhD Student, Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zurich
One of Latin America’s smallest nations has a robust network of housing cooperatives, which give access to permanent, affordable housing to citizens at a range of income levels.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, July 22, 2025