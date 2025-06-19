Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘We are at a point of no return’: grave violations against children surge for third year

Last year, 41,370 grave violations against children were documented and verified by the United Nations, according to the Secretary-General's annual report on children in armed conflict, released on Thursday.  


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why Israel — and potentially the U.S. — is sure to encounter the limits of air power in Iran
~ Nuclear scientists  have long been targets in covert ops – Israel has brought that policy out of the shadows
~ Many elite athletes live below the poverty line. Tax-deductible donations won’t solve the problem
~ A new special tribunal will investigate Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. Will it be effective?
~ 6 things Australia must do if it’s serious about tackling school bullying
~ Colombia: One year on, women searchers for victims of enforced disappearance are still waiting for the country to deliver for them
~ Long after the guns fall silent, conflict-related sexual violence leaves lasting scars
~ How to stay safe during heat waves – and the heat stroke warning signs to watch for
~ Friday essay: ‘my heart is full of sparks’ – as war escalates, can I hope for Iran’s liberation from a tyrannical regime?
~ Is there any hope for a fairer carve-up of the GST between the states?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter