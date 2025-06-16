Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Australian government has launched a new strategy to boost vaccination rates. Will it work?

By Jessica Kaufman, Research Fellow, Vaccine Uptake Group, Murdoch Children's Research Institute
Julie Leask, Professor, School of Public Health, University of Sydney
Last week, the Australian government announced a new National Immunisation Strategy for 2025–30. This strategy sets out the government’s priorities for improving vaccine uptake for children, adolescents and adults over the next five years.

It comes at an important moment. Childhood vaccination coverage has been declining…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
