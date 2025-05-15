Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘We are still waiting for our loved ones’: Families of the abducted speak out

Two families – one still waiting for answers 75 years after a father was taken during the Korean War, the other pleading for a son’s return from captivity in Gaza – shared their testimonies before the UN Security Council on Thursday.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ No chance to say goodbye – defeated MPs will rue not giving valedictory speeches
~ The sun will come out tomorrow: remembering the life and music of Charles Strouse
~ Waste-to-energy in Australia: how it works, where new incinerators could go, and how they stack up
~ The space race is being reshaped by geopolitics, offering opportunities for countries such as New Zealand
~ Proposed US Budget Bill Will Harm Right to Health
~ The rebrand that went full circle: HBO Max to New HBO Max
~ Viral ‘Hongdae boy’ videos expose the fringe group of South Korean men trying to sleep with foreign women
~ So your primary school child has a ‘boyfriend’ or ‘girlfriend’. Should you be worried?
~ How accurate are my medical records? You might be surprised how often errors creep in
~ Friday essay: Trump’s reign fits Curtis Yarvin’s blueprint of a CEO-led American monarchy. What is technological fascism?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter