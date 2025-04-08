Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Syria: Landmines, Explosive Remnants Harming Civilians

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Nidal Ahmad stands near his olive farm in Aleppo, Syria on March 4, 2025. Its location near a former Syrian Army military camp has prevented him from harvesting crops for years. Last December, Nidal returned to check on his land and lost his foot in a landmine explosion.  © 2025 Hibatullah Barakat, Middle East Images via AFP via Getty Images Over 600 people, including children, have been killed or injured by landmines and explosive remnants of war across Syria since December 2024.Extensive contamination from landmines and explosive remnants of…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
