Human Rights Observatory

In Canada’s 2025 federal election, is anyone paying attention to rural communities?

By Sarah-Patricia Breen, Adjunct Professor, School of Environmental Design and Rural Development, University of Guelph
Heather Hall, Associate Professor, School of Environment, Enterprise and Development, University of Waterloo
Kyle Rich, Associate Professor of Recreation and Leisure Studies, Brock University
Ryan Gibson, Associate Professor and Libro Professor of Regional Economic Development, University of Guelph
Rural communities are vital to Canada’s economic success and sovereignty. But rural Canada remains poorly understood and underrepresented in federal programs and policies.The Conversation


