Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kenya’s courts are corruption hotspots – radical actions the chief justice must take

By Gedion Onyango, Research Fellow, Firoz Lalji Institute for Africa, London School of Economics and Political Science
Kenya’s chief justice, Martha Koome, announced a change of strategy in March 2025 to fight corruption in the judiciary. The country’s courts are some of the hotspots of corrupt practices, from bribery of judges to obstruction…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ South Africa as G20 leader can take action on Africa’s food supply: 4 ways to make a difference
~ Amadou Bagayoko: the blind Malian musician whose joyful songs changed west African music
~ South Sudan on the brink of civil war: bold action from the international community is needed
~ Election Diary: Jim Chalmers highlights expectations of May interest rate cut - after the election
~ More adults are taking up gymnastics — and reaping the benefits
~ How the struggles of the UK hospitality sector could hit the rest of the economy
~ How to gauge flood risk before you buy or rent a seafront property
~ Why Donald Trump’s decision to slash USAid is hurting American soft power and making the world less safe
~ Are Scottish accents really more aggressive? A linguist explains
~ What ancient animal fables from India teach about political wisdom
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2025 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS