Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

More adults are taking up gymnastics — and reaping the benefits

By Sophie Burton, Senior Lecturer in Sport and Exercise Biomechanics, Cardiff Metropolitan University
Once seen as a sport for the young, gymnastics is experiencing a surge in adult participation. But what benefits does it offer later in life?The Conversation


© The Conversation -
