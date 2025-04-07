Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

EPA must use the best available science − by law − but what does that mean?

By H. Christopher Frey, Glenn E. Futrell Distinguished University Professor of Environmental Engineering, North Carolina State University
The Trump administration’s job cuts and advisory board changes at the agency won’t change those rules, as a former EPA science adviser explains.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Election Diary: Jim Chalmers highlights expectations of May interest rate cut - after the election
~ More adults are taking up gymnastics — and reaping the benefits
~ How the struggles of the UK hospitality sector could hit the rest of the economy
~ How to gauge flood risk before you buy or rent a seafront property
~ Why Donald Trump’s decision to slash USAid is hurting American soft power and making the world less safe
~ Are Scottish accents really more aggressive? A linguist explains
~ What ancient animal fables from India teach about political wisdom
~ Hip-hop can document life in America more reliably than history books
~ Alcohol causes cancer, and less than 1 drink can increase your risk − a cancer biologist explains how
~ Animal tranquilizers found in illegal opioids may suppress the lifesaving medication naloxone − and cause more overdose deaths
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter