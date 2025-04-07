Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Financial markets are tanking. Here’s why it’s best not to panic

By Luke Hartigan, Lecturer in Economics, University of Sydney
Financial markets around the world have been slammed by the Trump adminstration’s sweeping tariffs on its trading partners, and China’s swift retaliation.

Share markets have posted their biggest declines since the COVID pandemic hit in 2020, as fears of US recession surged. Iron ore, copper, oil, gold and the Australian dollar have all tumbled.

On Wall Street, leading indices have fallen around 10% since the tariffs were announced,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
