‘Sometimes you need to eat an entire cucumber’: nutrition experts on the viral TikTok trend

By Lauren Ball, Professor of Community Health and Wellbeing, The University of Queensland
Pui Ting Wong (Pearl), PhD Candidate, Culinary Education and Adolescents' Wellbeing, The University of Queensland
“Sometimes you need to eat an entire cucumber.”

So begins a series of viral videos by TikTok “cucumber guy” Logan Moffitt, who has raked in millions of views for his cucumber salad videos. He’s also inspired thousands of copycat videos showcasing cucumbers as a hero ingredient in salads and other dishes.

This trend has reportedly caused a surge in cucumber demand, leading to cucumbers being sold out in several stores in AustraliaThe Conversation


© The Conversation -
