Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New satellite data shows NZ’s major cities are sinking – meaning rising seas will affect them sooner

By Jesse Kearse, Postdoctoral Researcher, Geophysics, Kyoto University
Calculating the dual effect of rising seas and sinking land gives coastal communities a more accurate projection of the impacts of sea-level rise.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
