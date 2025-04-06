Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

From flowers to stalking: how ‘nice guy’ narratives can lead to male entitlement and violence against women

By Jamilla Rosdahl, Senior Lecturer, The University of Melbourne
I’ve spoken to dozens of men who were convicted sex offenders and/or who had killed women. They tried to justify their crimes and often blamed the women.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
