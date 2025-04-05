Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

AI’s ‘Oppenheimer moment’: Why new thinking is needed on disarmament

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) race needs to slow down and IT firms should instead be focusing on the bigger picture to ensure that the technology is not misused on the battlefield, UN disarmament experts and leaders of ‘big tech’ companies have insisted. 


~ Election Diary: Albanese promises 30% discount on solar batteries, in latest energy bill help
~ US Health Funding Freeze Harms Low-Income Households
~ With too many wars raging and tensions rising, we must uphold international humanitarian law and the vision of a mine-free world
~ With US bombers at the ready, can Trump cut a deal with Iran and avoid a war?
~ Myanmar quake: Airstrikes persist as UN pushes aid efforts
~ The Lonely Death of a Rwandan General
~ UN rights office calls for end to Israel's ‘illegal presence’ in the Occupied Palestinian Territory
~ UN rolls out key initiative to combat antisemitism
~ The hidden power of marathon Senate speeches: What history tells us about Cory Booker’s 25-hour oration
~ Taiwan’s latest computer chip has serious implications for technology – and the island’s security
