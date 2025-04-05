Tolerance.ca
With US bombers at the ready, can Trump cut a deal with Iran and avoid a war?

By Amin Saikal, Emeritus Professor of Middle Eastern and Central Asian Studies, Australian National University; and Vice Chancellor's Strategic Fellow, Victoria University
Donald Trump has given Iran two months to agree to a new nuclear deal or be prepared for war. Here’s how both sides could come to an agreement.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
