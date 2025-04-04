Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Ireland’s neolithic passage tombs were not just the burial place of the elite – new research

By Neil Carlin, Lecturer in Archaeology, University College Dublin
Catherine J. Frieman, Associate Professor in European Archaeology, Australian National University
Jessica Smyth, Associate Professor in Archaeology, University College Dublin
In County Meath in eastern Ireland sits the world heritage site of Brú na Bóinne. The late 4th millennium BC megalithic tombs have been labelled “passage tombs” by archaeologists because they typically feature a narrow passage leading to an internal chamber, covered by a large circular mound. Centuries of antiquarians and archaeologists thought they were burial places for the elite of Neolithic Irish society.

Genetic analysis of human remains within several…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
