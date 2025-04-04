Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Consumers are boycotting US goods around the world. Should Trump be worried?

By Alan Bradshaw, Professor of Marketing, Royal Holloway University of London
Dannie Kjeldgaard, Professor of Consumption, Culture and Commerce, University of Southern Denmark
As politicians around the world scramble to respond to US “liberation day” tariffs, consumers have also begun flexing their muscles. “Boycott USA” messages and searches have been trending on social media and search engines, with users sharing advice on brands and products to avoid.

Even before Donald Trump announced across-the-board tariffs, there had been…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
