Abolition wasn’t fueled by just moral or economic concerns – the booming whaling industry also helped sink slavery
By Topher L. McDougal, Professor of Economic Development & Peacebuilding, University of San Diego
Austin Choi-Fitzpatrick, Associate provost, professor of politics, University of San Diego
New research shows that when the whaling industry in the US produced more products, the proportion of slaves also declined in the 1700s and 1800s.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, April 4, 2025