Human Rights Observatory

What politicians could actually do about the issues raised in Adolescence

By Robert Lawson, Associate Professor in Sociolinguistics, Birmingham City University
Netflix hit Adolescence has ignited conversations across the UK about contemporary masculinity, online radicalisation and violence against women and girls. It has also raised questions about the interventions needed at home, in schools and by the government to counter the seductive power of harmful content on social media.

The series suggests the key to solving some of these issues is parents and…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
