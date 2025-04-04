Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Iran: Authorities must halt gruesome plan to amputate fingers of tortured prisoners within days

By Amnesty International
The Iranian authorities are preparing to inflict the cruel and irreversible punishment of finger amputation against three prisoners as early as 11 April, following their torture-tainted convictions in unfair trials, Amnesty International warned today. The organization is calling on the international community to urgently press the Iranian authorities to end this spectacle of brutality. All […] The post Iran: Authorities must halt gruesome plan to amputate fingers of tortured prisoners within days  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
