Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hackers have hit major super funds. A cyber expert explains how to stop it happening again

By Toby Murray, Professor of Cybersecurity, School of Computing and Information Systems, The University of Melbourne
Several of Australia’s biggest superannuation funds have suffered a suspected coordinated cyberattack, with scammers stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars of members’ retirement savings.

Superannuation funds including Rest, HostPlus, Insignia, Australian Retirement and AustralianSuper have all reportedly been targeted.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Bonobos create phrases in similar ways to humans, new study suggests
~ Why was South Africa’s ambassador to the US expelled? A view of the Ebrahim Rasool affair
~ What’s it like to be showered with Trump dust? Election special podcast
~ The water crisis threatening Kenyan livelihoods
~ Rumeysa Öztürk, PhD student from Turkey, among scores of people detained in the US
~ Hungary: Withdrawal from ICC does not absolve Hungary of its legal obligation to arrest fugitive Benjamin Netanyahu
~ No one knows why the nine-year-olds are dying. Chris Flynn’s novel invites us to question existence itself
~ How might the House of Representatives shape up after the 2025 federal election?
~ Heroin found in cocaine and ‘ice’, and snorting a line can be lethal
~ Daylight saving time ends Sunday. Why do we change our clocks? And how does it affect our bodies?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter