If a child has extra needs, support can be hard to find. This new approach can help make it easier and quicker
By David Trembath, Professor of Speech Pathology, Griffith University
Rachelle Wicks, Research Fellow in Disability and Rehabilitation, Griffith University
If your child is struggling with certain everyday activities – such as playing with other kids, getting dressed or paying attention – you might want to get them assessed to see if they need additional support.
Currently, the way a child is assessed is often fragmented and time-consuming for families. If there’s a concern, you might be talking to your child’s school, have a referral to see a speech pathologist and be on a wait-list to see a…
© The Conversation
- Thursday, April 3rd 2025