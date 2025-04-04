Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

If a child has extra needs, support can be hard to find. This new approach can help make it easier and quicker

By David Trembath, Professor of Speech Pathology, Griffith University
Rachelle Wicks, Research Fellow in Disability and Rehabilitation, Griffith University
If your child is struggling with certain everyday activities – such as playing with other kids, getting dressed or paying attention – you might want to get them assessed to see if they need additional support.

Currently, the way a child is assessed is often fragmented and time-consuming for families. If there’s a concern, you might be talking to your child’s school, have a referral to see a speech pathologist and be on a wait-list to see a…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
