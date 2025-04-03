Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Labor leads in three recent national polls, four weeks from the election

By Adrian Beaumont, Election Analyst (Psephologist) at The Conversation; and Honorary Associate, School of Mathematics and Statistics, The University of Melbourne
The federal election will be held in four weeks. A national YouGov poll, conducted March 28 to April 3 from a sample of 1,622, gave Labor a 51–49 lead, a one-point gain for Labor since the previous non-MRP YouGov poll taken March 14–19.

Primary votes were 35% Coalition (down two), 30% Labor (down…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Yes, data can produce better policy – but it’s no substitute for real-world experience
~ ‘Curiosity-driven research’ led to a recent major medical breakthrough. But it’s under threat
~ Russia and China both want influence over Central Asia. Could it rupture their friendship?
~ It’s not easy being a street tree, but this heroic eucalypt withstands everything we throw at it
~ Myanmar military’s ‘ceasefire’ follows a pattern of ruling generals exploiting disasters to shore up control
~ UN rights chief warns of increasing risk of atrocity crimes in Gaza
~ After 91 years, there are still more questions than answers over the death of Aboriginal man Dhäkiyarr
~ Ancient Rome used high tariffs to raise money too – and created other economic problems along the way
~ Gaza: UN rights chief calls for probe into killings of medical workers
~ Canada’s labour market is failing racialized immigrant women, requiring an urgent policy response
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter