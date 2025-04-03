Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ancient Rome used high tariffs to raise money too – and created other economic problems along the way

By Peter Edwell, Associate Professor in Ancient History, Macquarie University
Tariffs are back in the headlines this week, with United States President Donald Trump introducing sweeping new tariffs of at least 10% on a vast range of goods imported to the US. For some countries and goods, the tariffs will be much higher.

Analysts have expressed shock and worry, warning the move could lead to inflation and possibly even recession for the US.



As someone who’s spent years researching…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ After 91 years, there are still more questions than answers over the death of Aboriginal man Dhäkiyarr
~ Gaza: UN rights chief calls for probe into killings of medical workers
~ Canada’s labour market is failing racialized immigrant women, requiring an urgent policy response
~ Blue Origin’s all-female space flight urges women to shoot for the stars – but astronaut memoirs reveal the cost of being exceptional
~ World Affairs Briefing: World considers response to Trump’s tariffs – and Israel launches new Gaza offensive
~ How a lone judge can block a Trump order nationwide – and why, from DACA to DOGE, this judicial check on presidents’ power is shaping how the government works
~ 5 years on from its first COVID lockdown, NZ faces hard economic choices – but rebuilding trust must come first
~ Gender played a significant role in the 2022 election. Will it do the same in 2025?
~ Get big or die trying: social media is driving men’s use of steroids. Here’s how to mitigate the risks
~ This election, what are Labor and the Coalition offering on the energy transition, climate adaptation and emissions?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter