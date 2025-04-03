Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Canada’s labour market is failing racialized immigrant women, requiring an urgent policy response

By Marshia Akbar, Director of the BMO Newcomer Workforce Integration Lab and Research Lead on Labour Migration at the CERC Migration and Integration Program at TMU, Toronto Metropolitan University
Despite Canada’s commitment to gender equity through human rights legislation and policies, the country ranked eighth in gender pay disparity among 43 nations in 2018.

While gender wage gaps affect all women, they are particularly pronounced for those from marginalized…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
