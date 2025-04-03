Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

This election, what are Labor and the Coalition offering on the energy transition, climate adaptation and emissions?

By Johanna Nalau, Senior Lecturer, Climate Adaptation, Griffith University
Madeline Taylor, Associate Professor of Energy Law, Macquarie University
Tony Wood, Program Director, Energy, Grattan Institute
Cost of living is trumping climate at this election, but the issue won’t disappear. Here’s what major parties are offering – and what we actually need.The Conversation


