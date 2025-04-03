Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Friday essay: why it’s time to ditch the myth of the heroic billionaire

By Carl Rhodes, Professor of Organisation Studies, University of Technology Sydney
As global inequality soars, President Donald Trump has recruited a bloat of fellow billionaires to help run his administration, including the world’s richest man.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
