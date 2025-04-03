Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Would you join the resistance if stuck in an authoritarian regime? Here’s the psychology

By Magnus Linden, Associate Professor of Psychology, Lund University
George R. Wilkes, Director, Relwar Project, Senior Research Fellow, King's College London
Most of us like to believe we would have opposed the rise of Nazism in 1930s Germany. We may even like to imagine that we would have bravely fought for the resistance to Nazism in the 1940s. But would we? Our ability to take a stand may be put to the test as authoritarianism is increasing worldwide.

All electoral democracies can transformThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
