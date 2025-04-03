Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why is Israel expanding its offensive in Gaza and what does it mean for the Middle East? Expert Q&A

By Scott Lucas, Professor of International Politics, Clinton Institute, University College Dublin
Israel resumed its military offensive in Gaza in March, blaming Hamas for rejecting a new US proposal to extend the ceasefire and free the remaining hostages. Since then, the Israeli military has launched waves of airstrikes on the besieged territory, killing hundreds of Palestinians and forcing many more to evacuate.

Israel now says it is expanding…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
