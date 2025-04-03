Tolerance.ca
How the UK and Europe could respond to Trump’s ‘liberation day’ tariffs

By Renaud Foucart, Senior Lecturer in Economics, Lancaster University Management School, Lancaster University
In a carefully choreographed address from the White House Rose Garden, US president Donald Trump announced a massive package of trade tariffs. These include 20% on imports from the European Union, 24% on those from Japan, 27% for India, and 34% for China. The UK gets the lowest rate, at 10%.

A tariff is a tax on imports, paid by producers and consumers of the importing country.

US producers will pay more for their inputs – the things they need to produce their goods – from the rest…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
