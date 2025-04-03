Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Replacing gas vehicles with electric cars could prevent new cases of childhood asthma

By Harshit Gujral, Ph.D. Student, Department of Computer Science, University of Toronto
Meredith Franklin, Associate Professor in the Department of Statistical Sciences, University of Toronto
Steve Easterbrook, Director, School of the Environment, University of Toronto
Electric vehicles sold in the last decade are already having a measurable impact on childhood asthma rates in the U.S.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Uganda’s speedy motorbike taxis will slow down for cash – if incentives are cleverly designed
~ Tunisia’s rap revolution: 5 women who are redefining hip-hop
~ Kirsty Coventry and whiteness in Zimbabwe: how sport can rewrite the political rules
~ Consecutive El Niños are happening more often and the result is more devastating – new research
~ As Israel begins another assault in Gaza, Netanyahu is fighting his own war against the country’s legal system
~ Would you join the resistance if stuck in an authoritarian regime? Here’s the psychology
~ ‘Doom loops’ are accelerating climate change – but we can break them
~ Why is Israel expanding its offensive in Gaza and what does it mean for the Middle East? Expert Q&A
~ This mucus-loving gut bacteria is important for health – here’s how to keep it happy
~ The bizarre-looking dinosaur challenging what we know about the evolution of fingers
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter