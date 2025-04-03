Love in the age of conspiracy: 5 tips to deal with disinformation and political polarization in relationships
By Kara Fletcher, Associate Professor, Faculty of Social Work, University of Regina
Carlos Alberto Rosas-Jiménez, PhD Candidate, Mary Heersink School of Global Health and Social Medicine, McMaster University
Jiaxing Li, PhD Student, Rehabilitation Science, University of Alberta
If you’re in a relationship with someone who believes in a conspiracy theory, you might find yourself feeling like you don’t know the person you’re in a relationship with anymore. And you might be thinking about whether things will get better or wondering if you should leave them.
The World Health Organization has declared we are living in an infodemic, where misinformation is spreading like an infectious disease. A Leger opinion poll conducted…
