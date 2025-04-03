Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Dark energy may not be constant – this discovery could undermine our entire model of cosmological history

By Bernard J.T. Jones, Emeritus Professor, University of Groningen
Licia Verde, Profesor ICREA de Cosmologia en el ICCUB de la Universidad de Barcelona, Universitat de Barcelona
Vicent J. Martínez, Catedrático de Astronomía y Astrofísica de la Universitat de València, y miembro del Observatorio Astronómico de la misma institución, Universitat de València
Virginia L Trimble, Physics and Astronomy, University of California, Irvine
The great Russian physicist and Nobel laureate Lev Landau once remarked that “cosmologists are often in error, but never in doubt”. In studying the history of the universe itself, there is always a chance that we have got it all wrong, but we never let this stand in the way of our inquiries.

A few days ago, a new press release announced groundbreaking findings from the Dark Energy Spectroscopy…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Good news, beach lovers: our research found 39% less plastic waste around Australian coastal cities than a decade ago
~ States Take Steps Toward Reforming Economic Approaches with Rights
~ Who exactly is benefiting from China’s oil pipeline projects in Niger and Benin?
~ Is TikTok right? Do I need to eat more protein?
~ What Donald Trump’s dramatic US trade war means for global climate action
~ The UK wants to screen Netflix’s Adolescence in schools. Should you watch it with your child?
~ Grattan on Friday: Trying too hard for a special tariff deal with Trump could be the wrong way to go
~ Argentina: Abusive Response to Protest
~ US: End Campaign of Draconian Campus Arrests
~ In Azerbaijan, the statutory rape of a minor sparks an outcry
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter