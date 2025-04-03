Dark energy may not be constant – this discovery could undermine our entire model of cosmological history
By Bernard J.T. Jones, Emeritus Professor, University of Groningen
Licia Verde, Profesor ICREA de Cosmologia en el ICCUB de la Universidad de Barcelona, Universitat de Barcelona
Vicent J. Martínez, Catedrático de Astronomía y Astrofísica de la Universitat de València, y miembro del Observatorio Astronómico de la misma institución, Universitat de València
Virginia L Trimble, Physics and Astronomy, University of California, Irvine
The great Russian physicist and Nobel laureate Lev Landau once remarked that “cosmologists are often in error, but never in doubt”. In studying the history of the universe itself, there is always a chance that we have got it all wrong, but we never let this stand in the way of our inquiries.
A few days ago, a new press release announced groundbreaking findings from the Dark Energy Spectroscopy…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, April 3rd 2025