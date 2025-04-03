Tolerance.ca
US: End Campaign of Draconian Campus Arrests

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Pro-Palestinian student protesters at a demonstration at Columbia University on the third day of "Gaza Solidarity Encampment" in New York, US, April 19, 2024. © 2024 Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images (Washington, DC) – The US government should end its sweeping effort to arbitrarily arrest and deport international students and scholars in retaliation for their political viewpoints and activism related to Palestine, Human Rights Watch said today. The administration’s statements and actions reveal that its justifications for the arrests and planned deportations are…


