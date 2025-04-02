Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New modelling reveals full impact of Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs – with the US hit hardest

By Niven Winchester, Professor of Economics, Auckland University of Technology
Modelling of how Trump’s tariffs will hit global trade suggests the US will be the biggest loser – while a few nations may emerge as surprising winners.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Supreme Court considers whether states may prevent people covered by Medicaid from choosing Planned Parenthood as their health care provider
~ New research reveals chemical secrets of Earth’s crust 4.5 billion years ago
~ Trump highlights Australian beef in ‘Liberation Day’ trade crackdown
~ Why do women get ‘reassurance scans’ during pregnancy? And how can you spot a dodgy provider?
~ Scientists worked with Walpiri to track down bilby poo – and uncover clues to help conserve these iconic animals
~ US tariffs will upend global trade. This is how Australia can respond
~ Chinese barges and Taiwan Strait drills are about global power projection − not just a potential invasion
~ ‘How was school today?’ How to help kids open up and say more than ‘fine’
~ Headless fish and babies take centre stage during election season – but don’t let the theatre of politics distract you
~ Jane Rawson moved to ‘unspoiled’ Tasmania to outrun climate change, but the fearful questions followed
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter