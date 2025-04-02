Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Burkina Faso’s Relentless Crackdown on Dissent, Media

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A screenshot of the list of individuals “actively wanted for criminal association in relation to a terrorist enterprise” published by Burkinabe security minister on April, 1, 2025. The list includes prominent critics of the junta, April 1, 2025. © 2025 MATDS Burkina Faso/Facebook “I rose through the ranks!” joked Maixent Somé, an exiled Burkinabè activist and critic of the country's military junta on X yesterday, after learning that his name appears on a list of wanted terrorists.   On April 1, Burkina Faso’s security minister published a list of individuals…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Chinese barges and Taiwan Strait drills are about global power projection − not just a potential invasion
~ ‘How was school today?’ How to help kids open up and say more than ‘fine’
~ Headless fish and babies take centre stage during election season – but don’t let the theatre of politics distract you
~ Jane Rawson moved to ‘unspoiled’ Tasmania to outrun climate change, but the fearful questions followed
~ People are getting costly stem cell injections for knee osteoarthritis. But we don’t know if they work
~ Astronomers listened to the ‘music’ of flickering stars – and discovered an unexpected feature
~ Invisible losses: thousands of plant species are missing from places they could thrive – and humans are the reason
~ State of the states: six politics experts explain the key seats across the country
~ Stuck in the past: Trump tariffs and other policies are dragging the U.S. back to the 19th century
~ World is ‘failing’ people with disabilities: UN deputy chief
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter