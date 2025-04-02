People with dementia could stay in the workplace longer – with the right tech
By James Fletcher, Lecturer (Assistant Professor), Management Information, Decisions & Operations at the Institute for Digital Security and Behaviour, University of Bath
Olivia Brown, Associate Professor in Digital Futures, University of Bath
A new study shows dementia doesn’t have to mean retirement for workers who aren’t ready to leave, thanks to AI tools already being rolled out.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, April 2nd 2025