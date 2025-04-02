Tolerance.ca
Uganda’s electricity distribution is changing hands – what’s at stake

By Peter Twesigye, Research Lead: Power Market Reforms and Regulation, University of Cape Town
Uganda’s electricity sector is at a turning point, as Umeme Limited’s 20-year concession draws to a close. Umeme was the first private distribution operator in anglophone Africa. For nearly two decades, the listed company was the dominant distributor of electricity to the country’s 2.3 million clients. However, Uganda decided in 2022 not to renew the licence on expiry, citing high power tariffs and low electricity…The Conversation


