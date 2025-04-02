Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why AI can’t take over creative writing

By David Poole, Professor Emeritus of Computer Science, University of British Columbia
In 1948, the founder of information theory, Claude Shannon, proposed modelling language in terms of the probability of the next word in a sentence given the previous words. These types of probabilistic language models were largely derided, most famously by linguist Noam Chomsky: “The notion of ‘probability of a sentence’ is an entirely useless one.”

In 2022, 74 years after Shannon’s proposal, ChatGPT appeared,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
More
