Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New research lays bare the harsh realities facing artists and arts workers

By Grace McQuilten, Associate professor, RMIT University
Chloë Powell, Research Assistant, RMIT University
Jenny Lye, Associate Professor/Reader in Economics, The University of Melbourne
Kate MacNeill, Professorial Fellow, School of Culture and Communication, Faculty of Arts, The University of Melbourne
Marnie Badham, Associate Professor, School of Art, RMIT University
Artists and arts workers are facing financial stress, gender pay gaps, long hours and unstable work – with many leaving the sector as a result.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
