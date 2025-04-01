Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Adolescence has sparked fears over teen slang – but emoji don’t cause radicalisation

By Jessica Kruk, Lecturer in Indonesian Studies and Linguistics, The University of Western Australia
Lauren Gawne, Senior Lecturer, La Trobe University
If you’re a parent worried about your child’s unfamiliar online world, a fear-based response is unlikely to work. What is needed is open communication.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Brazil and Paraguay: Itaipú takes a step towards restoring land to the Avá Guaraní Paranaense People, but integral reparation is still pending
~ Defence is shaping up to be a key election issue, whether politicians like it or not
~ Australians want nature protected. These 3 environmental problems should be top of the next government’s to-do list
~ Cancer patients from migrant backgrounds have a 1 in 3 chance of something going wrong in their care
~ ‘Sorry mate, I didn’t see you’: when drivers look but don’t see cyclists on the road
~ A ban on price gouging and new powers to break up supermarkets are on the table this election. Would either work?
~ Giving up a daily coffee or weekly parma? How the cost-of-living crisis is reshaping our spending habits
~ Activists living in exile could strengthen Canada’s democracy — if given the right support
~ “He’s crazy!” Here’s what we lose when we pathologize politics
~ William Wordsworth’s last home is up for sale – returning it to a private residence would be a loss for the UK’s cultural heritage
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter