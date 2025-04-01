Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How controversial nutritionist John Harvey Kellogg pioneered the path to modern plant-based eating

By Lauren Alex O'Hagan, Research Fellow, School of Languages and Applied Linguistics, The Open University
When you hear the name Kellogg, Corn Flakes might be the first thing that comes to mind. But John Harvey Kellogg is famous for more than just breakfast cereals.

In many respects, this American doctor, nutritionist, inventor and entrepreneur was ahead of his time. Perhaps the first wellness influencer over a century before Gwyneth…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
