Is the risk of brain injury from contact sports being overstated by the media?

By Christian Yates, Senior Lecturer in Mathematical Biology, University of Bath
More and more people are worried about the long-term effects of contact sports on the brain. In football (soccer), studies have found that repeatedly heading the ball can lead to memory problems and an increased risk of serious brain diseases. This has led to rules limiting heading the ball in youth leagues and callsThe Conversation


© The Conversation -
