Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

When farmers and scientists collaborate, biodiversity and agriculture can thrive – here’s how

By Charles Masquelier, Associate Professor in Sociology, University of Exeter
Carolyn Petersen, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Social Science and the Environment, University of Exeter
Matt Lobley, Professor of Rural Resource Management, University of Exeter
Farmers can take ownership of nature recovery actions and scientific expertise can adapt to local knowledge in the design of environmental outcomes.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
